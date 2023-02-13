Turkey-Syria quake: Anonymous Pakistani donor in US donates $30 million to victims

As the death toll for earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria surpasses 35,000, an anonymous US resident from Pakistan has donated around $30 million for the victims, officials said.

The donation was confirmed after the editor-in-chief of media outlet Election Post, Mustafa Tanyeri, tweeted that Turkey's ambassador to Washington confirmed the donation to the aid campaign launched in the US, Guardian reported.

Appreciating this effort by the Pakistani businessman, Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Twitter said, "deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkey & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds."

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023 ×

The donations come in after the UN world food programme made appeals for around $77 million to provide rations to thousands of people displaced in Turkey and Syria.

Despite these relief camps, little has received aid. As per officials, only a single crossing on the border between Turkey and Syria is open for UN aid.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths tweeted, "we have so far failed the people in north-west Syria."

It's just not the US or UN working to help the victims, countries like the UK has sent around 76 search and rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team to Turkey. While France has sent some 71 rescue workers and 65 firefighters. The European country has also donated €500,000 ($534,130).

The death toll in Turkey and Syria after the strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck is constantly rising. Rescuers have claimed that the toll will grow as the expectations of finding survivors are fading each day.

