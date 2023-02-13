Turkey earthquake: 9-year-old boy donates piggy-bank savings to relief funds

A Turkish boy, aged nine, donated his entire savings collected in a piggy bank to support the relief efforts being carried out for the survivors of the latest earthquakes which hit Turkey and claimed 34,000 lives so far.

Alparslan Efe Demir had earlier survived an earthquake of 5.9 magnitudes which had jolted the northwestern Duzce province of Turkey in November 2022 and was forced to spend some months in an earthquake relief camp which was established by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), reported TRT World.

9-year-old Alparslan Efe Demir has donated his entire piggy bank savings to help people affected by #TurkeyEarthquake



Nine-year-old Demir was left heartbroken after he witnessed the colossal destruction caused by the massive earthquake and the thousands of lives lost in the disaster. Upset over human suffering, Demir expressed his wish to donate his piggy bank saving in the relief funds to his mother Sinem Demir.

The boy and his mother visited the Turkish Red Crescent's Duzce branch and donated the saved money to the authorities.

According to the report, a letter was written by Demir for the earthquake survivors.

"I was very scared when there was an earthquake in Duzce. I had the same fear when I heard about the earthquake in many of our cities. That is why I decided to send the pocket money given by my elders to the children there. It is okay if I do not buy chocolate here. Children there should not be cold or hungry. I will send my clothes and toys to the children there," the boy wrote.

More than 80,000 have been injured across Turkey and Syria in the deadly earthquakes. Rescue efforts are being carried out round-the-clock, however, the weather is making it tough for the survivors to live. Central Turkey and northwest Syria were hit by the first major earthquake of 7.8-magnitude on Monday, which was followed by a few other earthquakes of high magnitudes.

(With inputs from agencies)

