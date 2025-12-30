/Turkey arrests 357 IS suspects in nationwide operations amid New Year security fears

Turkish authorities detained 357 individuals suspected of links to the Islamic State in a nationwide operation on Tuesday (Dec 30), a day after three police officers and six militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 357 suspects were apprehended across 21 provinces in coordinated raids on Tuesday morning.

"Just as we have never given an opportunity to those who try to bring this country to its knees with terrorism, we will never give them an opportunity in the future either," he wrote on X.

The minister also shared footage of the operations, which shows dozens of counter terrorism officers conducting raids and detaining several people.

On Monday, a violent clash between police and militants led to an eight-hour siege at a house in Yalova town, south of the capital Istanbul, just a week after more than 100 suspects belonging to the Islamic State were detained with alleged plots to carry out attacks on Christmas and New Year.

Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected IS militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.

The United States launched a military strike targeting militants in northwestern Nigeria last week, while the Australian police said the two gunmen who carried out the shooting at Bondi Beach, attacking a Hanukkah event, appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State.

Major cities scale back New Year celebration

Several major cities have cancelled or scaled back New Year’s Eve celebrations amid heightened terror fears. Paris scrapped its Champs Élysées concert over crowd safety risks, though fireworks will continue.

Sydney cancelled Bondi Beach events after a recent deadly terror attack. In the US, the FBI detained suspects in Lucerne Valley, California, and New Orleans, foiling alleged New Year’s Eve bombing plots targeting public places in Los Angeles and Orange counties.