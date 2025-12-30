/Russia’s Medvedev delivers scathing year-end message to Zelenskyy: 'Happy last year'

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev posted a series of insults against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Telegram message as part of the year-end message. Medvedev hurled a barrage of grotesque and offensive messages, calling him a “ragamuffin monster”, expressing his desire to display his “pickled body” in Russia’s Kunstkamera museum, where Russian Tsars supposedly collected freaks for the amusement of their descendants. He called Ukrainian envoys descendants of deep space, an alien race of “dwarfs”.

"The kind words are still to come, when the clocks strike midnight. But I will make one wish right now, and it is not a pleasant one. Recently, some ragamuffin monster wished death on ‘one person’. It is obvious to everyone that he wants the death not just of 'one person', but of all of us and our country," said Medvedev.

Medvedev accused Zelenskyy not only of wishing Putin “dead” but also of giving instructions for “large-scale attacks”.

Medved ended his remark saying, "Happy last year, f**king puppet!”

Russia has alleged that Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in Lake Valdai in the Novgorod region of northwestern Russia on Monday. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine used 91 long-range drones. He claimed that Russian air defence destroyed all the drones. He also threatened in a voice message on Telegram, “such reckless actions will not go unanswered.” This attack comes just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump in Florida as part of the preparation of a peace deal.