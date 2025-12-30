The Kremlin on Tuesday (Dec 30) said that the alleged Uktainina drone attack on the Russian President's residence would not change the country's stance on peace negotiations amid the over three years of war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not withdraw from the negotiation process despite the attack. He said, “Russia is not withdrawing from the negotiation process. We will continue negotiations, primarily with the Americans.

Peskov said that the alleged drone attack was not only against the Russian President Vladimir Putin's house, but also against the efforts of the US President Donald Trump to end the war. “This terrorist action is aimed at collapsing the negotiation process," Peskov told reporters.

This came hours after the American President said on Monday (Dec 29) in Florida that his Russian counterpart told him that he had been attacked. “I don’t like it. It’s not good,” Trump said. The American president conceded it was “possible” the allegation was false, and such an attack had not occurred. He added, “But President Putin told me this morning it did.”

