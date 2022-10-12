Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calls it an 'elitist cabal of warmongers'

Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced she was quitting the Democratic Party and urged fellow 'independent-minded' Democrats to join her.

Tulsi Gabbard, who incidentally was the first Hindu-American to run for the Presidential race took to her social media accounts to post the announcement. In the 30-minute video, Tulsi did not hold back and took the Democrat Party to the cleaners by referring to it as an 'elitist cabal of warmongers'.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism," she started by saying.

Tusli added that the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues were taking over the US and that her former party undermined the basic freedom of people.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite."

The former Congresswoman who made history in 2012 by becoming the first American Samoan and practicing Hindu to win election to Hawaii's 2nd district and enter the US House of Representatives also took on President Joe Biden.

“President Biden campaigned on a message of unity, healing the partisan divide bringing the country together. He just gave a big speech saying supporters of President (Donald) Trump are the most extremist group in our country and a threat to our democracy. That’s half the country,” she said.

"I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," Gabbard signed off as saying.

In another post, Gabbard mentioned that the decision to quit the Democratic Party was not made in a haste. She discussed the possibility with Joe Rogan on his famous 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

