Hinduphobia is very real, I've experienced in each of my campaigns: Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, United States Representative from Hawaii on Thursday said that she has been accused of fascism and have experienced 'Hinduphobia' directly in each of my campaigns for Congress and this presidential race.

"Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real. I've experienced it directly in each of my campaigns for Congress & in this presidential race. Here's just one example of what Hindus face every day in our country. Sadly, our political leaders & media not only tolerate it, but foment it," Gabbard tweeted.

Tulsi also retweeted a Facebook post of a person about a confrontation with an Uber driver accusing Hindus of murdering Muslims in recent Delhi communal riots.

Hinduphobia or anti-Hindu sentiment is a negative perception, sentiment or actions against the people of Hindu religion.