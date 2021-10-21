For jihadists to believe it's pleasing to God: Tulsi Gabbard condemns Durga Puja violence in Bangladesh

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard while condemning the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh which erupted during Durga Puja said that, "for jihadists to believe it's pleasing to God to burn and destroy temples shows how far away from God they really are."

In a series of tweets, Gabbard spoke out against violence which started last week. "It broke my heart to see such hate and violence directed towards devotees of God in their temples in Bangladesh," the former US Congresswoman said.

The violence reportedly erupted after an alleged "blasphemy incident" in Comilla where the Hindu holy festival of Durga Puja was taking place.

The violence spread to several locations in Comilla as Hindu shops were reportedly targeted. At least 40 people were injured in the clashes.

Gabbard said, "It is time for the supposedly secular government of Bangladesh to protect that country’s religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, from the jihadist forces of hate."

The ex-US Congresswoman while slamming the violence and those behind it, added: "God is love, and his true servants embody and manifest that love in this world."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also condemned the violence as authorities deployed paramilitary forces to establish peace in the area.

The police have reportedly identified the person behind the incident who triggered the violence. A 35-year-old man from Sujanagar area in Comilla was identified after authorities reviewed CCTV footage, although, reports said he hasn't been arrested.

Police have reportedly arrested 41 people involved in the incident even as four cases have been filed.

