Bangladesh violence: Police arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus

In one of the worst episodes of communal unrest in over a decade, on Tuesday Bangladesh police said that 450 people had been arrested after attacks against Hindus.

The local media reported that at least six people have died as police tried to restrain angry mobs.

Hundreds of Muslims staged a protest against Hindus in the southeastern district of Noakhali early Friday, accusing them of blasphemous behaviour involving the Koran.

In response, Hindu religious sites have been vandalized, and homes have been attacked.

As a result of the violence during the Durga Puja festival, 71 cases have been filed, a Bangladesh police spokesperson said. According to him, investigations were ongoing after 450 suspected criminals were arrested.

Bangladesh, whose constitution affirms Islam as the state religion while also emphasizing secularism, has long been plagued by communal tensions.

Approximately 10 per cent of Bangladesh's population is Hindu.

This unrest is the worst since 2009 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took over as leader of the ruling Awami League party.

"Recent attacks on Hindus of Bangladesh, fuelled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop," tweeted Mia Seppo, the United Nations' resident coordinator in Bangladesh.

The rights group Amnesty International has also called for an investigation and punishment for those responsible.