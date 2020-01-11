Tsai sweeping Taiwan elections with half eligible votes counted: Report

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 11, 2020, 05.37 PM(IST)

File photo: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. Photograph:( Reuters )

Tsai, who campaigned on a platform of defending Taiwan's sovereignty against threats from Beijing, is seeking a second term.

Television reports said that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is on the verge of securing a second term on Saturday night, news agency AFP reported quoting unofficial television results.

Tsai, according to the report, comfortably ahead with more than half of all eligible votes counted.

A live tally by SET TV gave Tsai 57.7 percent of votes while CtiTV put her on 56.7 percent.

Both network's tallies were based on more than 10 million votes counted. Around 19 million people are registered to vote.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat, saying his rival President Tsai Ing-wen had won a second term.

"I have called President Tsai to congratulate her," the Kuomintang party candidate told a crowd of supporters in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

"She has a new mandate for the next four years."

Tsai, who campaigned on a platform of defending Taiwan's sovereignty against threats from Beijing, is seeking a second term as independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate. 

 