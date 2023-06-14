Trump's strange claim on seized boxes in post-arrest speech: They contained clothes

From calling his indictment a 'sham' to calling US President Joe Biden the most corrupt leader in the history of the country, Donald Trump's war of words has been a constant hue and cry in US politics lately. The former president has been making out outlandish claims pertaining to the classified documents case, with the latest being, his declaring that the boxes seized by the FBI in fact consisted of clothes and he wanted to sort them but could not do so as he was "busy".

Trump made these comments at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, during his first speech following his arrest and arraignment on federal criminal charges, something which was severely criticised by his supporters.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts at a Miami court on Tuesday. In an unproven claim, Trump said that he wished to keep the boxes as they had his personal stuff, including his clothes in them.

According to a report by The Independent news portal, Trump said the seized boxes "were containing all types of personal belongings – many, many things, shirts and shoes, everything”.

Once Trump came out of the courtroom, it was expected that a huge number of his supporters will gather in a show of their protest against his arrest, however, it was not the case as not many did not turn up. One of the protestors tried to disrupt the Trump motorcade by jumping in front of it.

Ahead of his birthday which is today, 14 June, Trump stopped by the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles where his supporters gathered to sing him 'Happy Birthday'. Trump's political backlash Trump after he left the courtroom said he will go after "Biden crime family" once he is back in a position of power. "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family. Name a special prosecutor," Trump said.