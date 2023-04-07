Trump's chances of winning Republican nomination for 2024 election high: Poll

A survey revealed that former US president Donald Trump's chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election are high. It also shows that Americans are divided in their opinion of Trump's felony charges. According to the results of the Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was released on Thursday, 49% of all Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file the first criminal case against a former president.

New York City prosecutors indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday. Following this major development that has brought Trump and adult star Stormy Daniels into the spotlight in the US and all around the world, the survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

Democrats and Republicans divided over Trump case

Republicans and Democrats seemed to be sharply divided over the case. Just 16% of Republicans believed that the accusations were justified, compared to 84% of self-described Democrats.

Also Read | King Charles backs research to investigate links between royal family and slavery

Around 40% of Republicans indicated they would be more inclined to vote for Trump in 2024 as a result of the case, while 12% said they would be less likely to do so. 38% of respondents claimed it had no effect.

Do Republicans support Trump's nomination for 2024 presidential election?

As Trump eyes the 2024 Presidential race, the first step would be the Republican nomination for the next year's elections. 58% of Republicans favour Trump as their choice for nominee. It is an uptick from 48% which was stated in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, came second in the survey with 21% of the vote.

What do Americans think of law enforcement agencies in Trump case?

Although the survey revealed a wide agreement that Trump set up payments to model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels to silence them about alleged extramarital affairs.

Also Read | Indian posing as fraud prevention specialist dupes many US elderly, gets 33 months prison term

It is the opinion of 73% of Americans, including 55% of Republicans. Nevertheless, compared to 34% of Democrats, 76% of Republicans believe that certain members of law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations that are politically motivated in an effort to discredit Trump.

Should Trump be disqualified?

Just 18% of Republicans, but 51% of all respondents, agreed that Trump should be barred from running for president again because of the allegations.

Watch | Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold first high-level talks in seven years

Survey credibility

The credibility interval, a metric of precision, for the poll of 1,004 American adults is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents and plus or minus 6.3 percentage points for the 368 Republicans who took part in the study.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE