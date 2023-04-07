King Charles backs research to investigate links between royal family and slavery

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that King Charles has given his approval to research that will look into the British monarchy's connections to slavery. This comes following a revelation made in an archival document that the British monarchy had linkages to transatlantic slavery.

According to accounts, King William III received 1,000 pounds worth of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC) in 1689. The RAC was responsible for transporting thousands of slaves from Africa to the Americas, reported Reuters citing Gaurdian.

"This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

There are many reports which claim that the British were one of the major players in the transatlantic slave trade, which involved the forced transportation of millions of Africans from their homes to the Americas and the Caribbean to work on plantations and in other industries.

The freshly unearthed paper was signed by Edward Colston, a prominent figure in the slave trade whose history gained notoriety after protestors in Bristol, southwest England, toppled a statue honouring him. They tossed the statue into the harbour during 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The research appears to be a continuous effort to acknowledge past and resolve its lingering ramifications.

In the Caribbean, where Charles continues to be the head of state of many nations, notably Jamaica and the Bahamas, the calls for potential reparations from the monarchy are growing.

As per reports, the British were involved in the slave trade until slavery was finally abolished throughout the British Empire.

By granting access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal family will support an independent study initiative looking into possible connections between the monarchy and slavery throughout the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

When Prince William, Charles's eldest son and current heir, travelled to the Caribbean in March of last year as part of a tour, there were demonstrations and demands for an apology for slavery.

"Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible," the Palace said adding, "It is expected that the research will conclude in September 2026."

