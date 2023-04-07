Israeli army strikes Lebanon as promised retaliatory measure

The Israeli Army said on Friday (April 7) that it was carrying out strikes in Lebanon from where 34 rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. In a statement issued at 4.07 am (01.07 GMT), the army said it was striking in Lebanon without providing any further details, the news agency AFP reported. At least three explosions were heard in Lebanon's Tyre region. Speaking to AFP, a resident from a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre said at least two shells fell near the camp, adding, he heard explosions.

Earlier, the Israeli army launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip as Jerusalem vowed to retaliate over the cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon. The army said it had hit two tunnels and "two weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to Hamas "as a response to the security violations of Hamas during the last few days."

Tensions have soared between Israelis and Palestinians prompting condemnations and calls for restraint from abroad. Thirty-four rockets were fired at Israel on the Jewish holiday of Passover- the largest escalation since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006. The army blamed the Palestinian groups for the attacks.

This latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque. The raids were followed by several missiles fired from Gaza towards Israel.

Hamas said that Israel was "responsible for this aggression and its consequences" and called for all Palestinian groups to unite against "the occupation."

The United Nations (UN) condemned the rocket attacks in Israel and urged all actors to exercise maximum restraint.

"The UN interim force in Lebanon remains in contact with authorities on both sides of the blue line and we urge the parties to liaise with our peacekeepers and avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

