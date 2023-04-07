Lebanon refuses any escalation from its territory: PM condemns barrage of rockets fired towards Israel

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday (April 6) that his country "refuses any escalation from its territory," condemning the barrage of rockets fired towards Israel from its soil. In a statement, Prime Minister Mikati said that Lebanon rejects the use of its territory to carry out operations that destabilise the situation, the news agency AFP reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from Lebanon on the Jewish holiday of Passover. This was the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

The Israeli army blamed Palestinian groups for the attack. In a statement, the army said that 25 rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defences, while "five rockets landed in Israeli territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said that Israel's enemies would "pay a price".

"We will strike our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

The rocket strikes come following clashes at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Israel has been facing worldwide pressure following police raids on successive nights at the mosque compound during Ramadan.

After Jerusalem blamed Palestinian groups for the rocket strikes, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Palestinians "will not sit with their arms crossed" in face of the Israeli aggression against the mosque.

"Our Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance groups will not sit idly by" in the face of Israel's "savage aggression," Haniyeh said in a statement and called on "all Palestinian organisations to unify their ranks and intensify their resistance against the Zionist occupation (Israel)."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE