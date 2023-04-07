ugc_banner

Explosions heard in Gaza, Palestine says strikes hit Hamas training sites

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:22 AM IST

Breaking news. Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a statement, the Israeli army said is currently striking in the Gaza Strip

Several explosions were heard in Gaza on Thursday (April 6) night as the Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes in the area. In a statement, the army said is currently striking in the Gaza Strip, the news agency AFP reported. Speaking to AFP, a Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.

More details are awaited.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Lebanon refuses any escalation from its territory: PM condemns barrage of rockets fired towards Israel

US: Idaho becomes first state to pass law restricting travel for abortions

US invites South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol to address Congress