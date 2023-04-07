Explosions heard in Gaza, Palestine says strikes hit Hamas training sites
In a statement, the Israeli army said is currently striking in the Gaza Strip
Several explosions were heard in Gaza on Thursday (April 6) night as the Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes in the area. In a statement, the army said is currently striking in the Gaza Strip, the news agency AFP reported. Speaking to AFP, a Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.
More details are awaited.
