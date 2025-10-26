/'Fake News': Trump denies speculations of naming White House ballroom after himself

US President Donald Trump has denied reports about naming the underconstruction ballroom after himself. Talking to reporters while in his brief trip to Asia he discsarded those speculations as 'fake news'.

“That was fake news. Probably going to call it the presidential ballroom or something like that. We haven't really thought about a name yet,” said Trump.

However, despite the President claiming otherwise some of his administration officials have already referred to the venue as "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom" and additionally the list of donors provided to ABC News by White House refers to the ballroom as the same.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The project which beging with the demolition of the entire East Wing of the White House is under controversy. With several conservationist and historic preservation advocates attacking the move as one to alter the historic character and integrity of the White House complex. There is also disatisfaction about the lack of accountability and public review.

According to L. Preston Bryant, Jr., a former chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission there is typically a requirement of oversight and review by federal agencies such as the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and the Commission of Fine Arts.

In response to the question about the funding of the project the White House responded that it was privately funded. Trump has also indicated he himself contributed millions of dollars and partly raised from donors. Key donors of the $350 million projects include major tech giants like Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Coinbase, Tether America, Lockheed Martin and Palantir Technologies. Some notable individual contributor includes Miriam Adelson, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Harold Hamm, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (crypto investors), Edward and Shari Glazer, Benjamin Leon Jr., José Fanjul. The new Ballroom will likely to spread acrooss 90,000 sq. ft. and incorporates state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and projection systems.

Trending Stories