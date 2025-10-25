/'A historic step': Zelensky announces 150-Gripen Jet deal with Sweden, deliveries to begin in 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday hailed the agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft as ‘a historic step’. He announced that Ukraine will receive the first deliveries from Sweden in 2026. Earlier on October 22 (Thursday), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the deal in a joint press conference.

In a telegram post on October 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the deal was part of the broader security agreement between the two nations and aimed at building a formidable Air Force to protect Ukraine.

“There has never been such a large-scale agreement on combat aircraft for Ukraine. A historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it. Thank you, Sweden,” he wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the Gripen E?

Ukraine is purchasing the Saab Gripen E variant, a light-weight multi-role combat aircraft with a Single Volvo RM12 afterburning turbofan engine. It is developed by Sweden’s Saab AB, and can reach a top speed of Mach 2. It can fly up to 4,000 km without refuelling and complements air-to-air missiles such as AIM-120 AMRAAM, IRIS-T, other air-to-ground weapons and precision-guided bombs. The Gripen E variant has high manoeuvrability and advanced avionics like AESA radar, electronic warfare suite and modern cockpit with touchscreen displays. Each unit is likely to cost between $138 million to $146 million.

Ukraine to access Russia's immobile assets?

Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson said that as part of the deal, Ukraine will receive 120–150 Gripen E spanning 10–15 years. The production has already started, and Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson has stated that “some of the aircraft could be purchased using frozen Russian assets”. This marks the largest procurement of combat aircraft for Ukraine to date to complement the already existing US-made F‑16s and French Mirages.

It is to be noted that the use of frozen Russian assets is an idea floated by Swedish leaders; however, the implementation is subject to legal considerations.