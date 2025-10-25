/Kamala Harris labels Trump a 'tyrant' says 'I am not done' - hints at 2028 run

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted that she is looking at a rerun for the Presidential election. In an interview with the BBC, she expressed that she would possibly be ‘President’ one day. She said to the BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, “I am not done,” despite the poll suggesting otherwise. She, however, kept room for speculation, suggesting that she has not completely made up her mind, but intends to see a woman President at the Oval Office.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones…If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” said Harris.

Whitehouse spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed Harris, “When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies… Or maybe she did take the hint and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

In the BBC interview, Kamala Harris branded Trump as a ‘tyrant’ and shamed business leaders, institutions of America for bowing to the whims of Donald Trump. She added that much of her speculation about Trump and his fascist tendencies was turning out to be true. "He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice - and he has done exactly that," said Harris.

She pointed out the suspension of late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after he made a joke about the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process," said Harris.

Her 2021 election defeat had been attributed by many observers to political baggage and declining approval of Joe Biden’s presidency more than her campaign. She made history as the first woman of colour to serve as the Vice President of America in 2021. She has recently published a book, '107 Days' account of her short run to presidency that was left following Biden's withdrawl.