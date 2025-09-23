Kamala Harris offers backing for Zohran Mamdani, stops short of full-throated NYC Mayor endorsement

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was directly asked by the MSNBC reporter, Rachel Maddow, about her opinion on the socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani. Harris responded affirmatively but, according to many observers, was cautious about her support. She voiced her support for Mamdani but quickly followed up, saying that he is not the only ‘star’ in the Democratic Party. Former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was discussing her new book '107 Days'. This was her first major television interview since losing the 2024 Presidential election.

"Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported," said Harris. When asked specifically if she 'endorses his candidacy'? "I support the Democrat in the race, sure," Harris said.

However, she was quick to add, "He is not the only star… I hope we don’t overindex on New York City, that we lose sight of our stars throughout our country." She said that there is Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, and Helena Moreno in New Orleans; all of them are stars. They should not be overlooked because New Yorkers think they are at the centre of the universe.

Mamdani has a huge grassroots support among New Yorkers. According to a report by Newsweek, Mamdani's chances have surged 85 per cent on the prediction market as of last week. Despite calls by the US President Donald Trump to consolidate against Mamdani, he holds a significant lead over his opponents ahead of the November 4 polling.

"Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has endorsed the 'Liddle' Communist,' Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York. This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City." Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Five major polls: CBS News/YouGov, Marist survey, Quinnipiac University's poll, The New York Times/Siena poll mark Mamdani as the favourite in the mayoral race of the largest city, New York. Mamdani rose to fame nationwide when he defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Primary.

Mamdani has already received endorsement from Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. But he has faced silence from national democratic leaders of New ork such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.