/Kamala Harris takes a bold dig at Trump and his allies, says ‘these moth***** are crazy!’

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently on a tour for her upcoming book, took a dig at the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday (October 8). Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to promote her book 107 Days, Harris said, "We are living history right now, and you all storytellers are living this. You’re not passive observers, you know that. You’re living it, and I would ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling – give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for."

She delivered the remark during an appearance at the “Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit at The Getty Centre while addressing a packed audience of writers and creators.

"It gets back to my point about helping people, just put a label on it, even if it doesn’t change the circumstance. Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these moth**fas are crazy!" She added. Speaking about election night 2024, Harris recalled the emotional toll of her loss to Trump.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I couldn’t articulate anything else- I kept saying over and over again, ‘my God, my God.’ I had never felt that level of pain and grief except that when my mother died, and it was grieving for the country. I knew what was going to happen," the former VP said.

This came after Harris' accusation that Trump used political power to silence critics. She said, “We are witnessing a president who has lined his own pockets and those of the super rich while he raises tariffs on the backs of working people, cuts SNAP and Medicaid, ignores science, ends the war on cancer, and deploys the United States military to the streets of America."