/Trump wants US, Europe in sync on Russia sanctions, says ‘stop buying Russian oil, gas’

President Donald Trump told European leaders in a call on Thursday that the US and Europe should act together on deciding further sanctions against Russia and that sanctions on oil and gas were up for discussion and may be finalised in the next 24 hours. Finland’s President Alexander Stubb told Finnish media after the meeting that Trump suggested to European leaders that the US and Europe should act together on further sanctions against Russia. “Trump’s approach was very much that we must act together on sanctions policy and now look for ways in particular to halt Russia’s war machine by economic means,” Stubb told Finnish media.

“In that case there are two targets, namely oil and gas. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President Trump’s close advisers will discuss this over the next 24 hours,” Stubb said.

‘Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil as a way to undercut Moscow’s war’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump urged Europe to stop purchasing Russian oil as a way to undercut Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war—as Russia received €1.1 billion [$1.28 billion] in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” a White House official said in a statement.

“The president also emphasised that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts.”

EC proposes to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2028

The European Commission has proposed legislation to phase out EU imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028, as Brussels seeks to sever its decades-old energy relations with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump is frustrated over his inability to halt the Ukraine War after he initially claimed he would be able to do so swiftly.

“The ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting was on security guarantees for Ukraine. President Trump questioned their seriousness while they continue to fuel Russia’s economy and war. The president made clear that this is not his war, and the Europeans must step up as well,” the White House official said.