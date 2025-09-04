/'We rely on India's authoritative voice': Amid Trump's pressure, Ukraine looks at India as active partner in peace efforts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (September 4) reaffirmed India’s position that the war in Ukraine must come to a close at the earliest, following a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. According to Jaishankar, the two leaders spoke about strengthening bilateral ties and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict. “India continues to favour an early resolution of the crisis and supports the creation of a durable peace,” he posted on X. Sharing details of the exchange, Sybiha said he briefed Jaishankar on the ground situation in Ukraine and Kyiv’s efforts to secure a “just and lasting peace.” He added that Ukraine values India’s “influential voice” and hopes New Delhi will play a proactive part in ending the hostilities and backing wider peace initiatives.

Both ministers agreed to meet later this month during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York. Sybiha noted that the agenda would include expanding cooperation in politics, trade, technology, and other areas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Their talks came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Modi underlined that peace efforts must not be delayed and that the world has a collective duty to end the bloodshed.