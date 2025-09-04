/India is our top-tier defence and security partner: Australia

Australia has termed India as its "top-tier defence and security partner" even as it welcomed India's "critical leadership in the Indian Ocean". The comments by Australia's defence spokesperson comes even as both countries have been firming up defence ties. The Australian Defence Spokesperson said that both countries are"investing heavily in a defence partnership" because "we share a vision for an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific". The spokesperson explained that as two nations with the largest Indian Ocean coastlines, "maritime security is central to our partnership".

2nd India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 19 November 2024 saw both sides agreeing on enhancing maritime domain awareness and increasing reciprocal defence information-sharing to deepen operational defence cooperation.

During the November 2024 summit, both IndianPM Modi & Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also agreed to develop a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, which will identify practical milestones for cooperation over the next decade. Both countries have been working to deepen institutional ties, increase information sharing, and enhance joint participation in exercises and operations, particularly in the maritime domain.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

All in all, Australia and India have tripled annual defence activities over the past decade, from 11 in 2014, to 33 in 2024, which includes military exercises, dialogues and information sharing, personnel exchanges and science and technology cooperation. In 2023, HMAS Stirling, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) base,welcomed the first visit to Australia by an Indian submarine, INS Vagir.