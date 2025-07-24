/Trump wants Elon: US president denies 'destroying' Musk's companies in America, wants them to 'thrive'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 24) denied claims of destroying Elon Musk's companies in America, saying "he wants" Musk and all the other businesses within the states to thrive "like never before". This comes as reports emerge saying that the US president is looking to cancel government contracts with Musk's SpaceX.

Trump in a post on Truth Social stressed that the better if these companies thriver, the USA will thrive.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before!," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said that the US is setting records every day, adding that he wants to keep it that way.

"The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!," he said.

All this comes as the relationship between Trump and Musk turned sour. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump administration staffers have reviewed SpaceX’s agreements with NASA and the Pentagon. They concluded that cancelling them could seriously damage key US space and defence programmes.

SpaceX isn’t the only Musk firm linked to the US government. The Pentagon recently signed a $200 million deal with xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, to work on AI for military use.