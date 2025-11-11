/Trump vs Carroll: US president asks apex court to throw jury’s finding in sexual assault case, calls lawsuit ‘politically motivated hoax’

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 10:53 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 10:53 IST
Story highlights

Carroll is a longtime advice columnist and former TV talk show host. She testified at a 2023 trial against Trump, which alleged that the duo had a friendly encounter at the store across the street from Trump Tower.

US President Donald Trump asked the apex court of America on Monday (Nov 1) to throw out the jury's finding in a civil lawsuit filed against him for allegedly sexually abusing the writer E Jean Carroll. As per the lawsuit, he committed the crime at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and later defamed her.

Carroll is a longtime advice columnist and former TV talk show host. She testified at a 2023 trial against Trump, which alleged that the duo had a friendly encounter at the store across the street from Trump Tower. But the Republican turned into a crime scene by sexually abusing Carroll in a dressing room. The lawsuit also alleged that in October 2022, Trump defamed her.

What do Trump's lawyers say?

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team argued that the $5 million verdict was “propped up” by a “series of indefensible evidentiary rulings” that allowed Carroll’s lawyers to present “highly inflammatory propensity evidence” against him.

Trump's legal team, led by Justin D Smith, a St Louis, Missouri-based attorney, called the lawsuit a “politically motivated hoax” against the US president.

“President Trump has clearly and consistently denied that this supposed incident ever occurred. No physical or DNA evidence corroborates Carroll’s story. There were no eyewitnesses, no video evidence, and no police report or investigation," Smith and his team said.

In September this year, Trump’s lawyers first indicated they would appeal to the Supreme Court against the lawsuit. At that time, Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said, "We do not believe that President Trump will be able to present any legal issues in the Carroll cases that merit review by the United States Supreme Court.”

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

