/Trump says US-Iran peace proposal is ‘more than a one-page offer’ claims Iran will hand over enriched Uranium

US President Donald Trump asserted that the US proposal aimed at ending the war with Iran is not just a “one-page offer” but rather a detailed roadmap to end the war. Trump challenged the characterisation of the proposal, saying that it's “more than a one-page offer” and adding some of the previously deliberated specifics regarding the deal, such as enriched uranium.

"They have agreed. When they agree, it doesn't mean much because the next day they forget they agreed," he said, further noting, “And you know, we're dealing with different sets of leaders.” On Thursday, both Iranian media IRNA and the NYT reported that a “one-page offer” was in place for both sides to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities for 30 days while they try to reach a comprehensive deal. The report also concluded that Tehran is reviewing the “messages” from the US that are being delivered through Pakistani intermediaries and has yet to formalise a conclusion or convey any response to Americans.

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Key components of the detailed proposal

The three senior Iranian officials attributed by the NYT, who chose to remain anonymous when discussing sensitive diplomatic issues, said that Iran would agree to dilution of some of the enriched uranium while transferring the rest of the uranium to a third country, possibly Russia and suspend enrichment for 15-20 years. However, they said that American negotiators continue to insist that Iran agreed in principle to hand over the stockpile to the United States and close three nuclear facilities and suspend enrichment for 20 years. Further, both nations will continue to lift their blockades on the naval chokepoint within 30 days. In exchange, the US would lift specific sanctions, release billions of dollars in frozen funds and permanently end hostilities in the region.

However, the optimism is being countered by the continued escalation of the threat between the two sides. Earlier, Trump confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, with reports of a strike in Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas.