/China urges to reopen Strait of Hormuz defends Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a complete and immediate end to the war in West Asia, and urged the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited Beijing on Wednesday, in his first trip to China since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that set off a global crisis, one of the worst energy shocks in the world, threatening the energy security of China, the world's top crude importer. During a high-stakes meeting in Beijing with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Wang emphasised that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire "brooks no delay" and that restarting hostilities would be "unacceptable".

"China considers that a complete cessation of fighting must be achieved without delay, that it is even more unacceptable to restart hostilities, and that continuing to negotiate remains essential," said Wang Yi during the meeting as briefed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. "We will do our best to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the ​negotiations," said Araghchi to an Iranian news agency, adding that "We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," discussing the talks between Tehran and Washington. The Wang-Araghchi summit came just one day after the US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to escort merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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China reaffirmed support for Iran's peaceful nuclear energy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Iran's legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and praised Iran’s commitment to not pursuing nuclear weapons while defending its right to civilian nuclear technology. China also recognised Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It also condemned nuclear strikes on Iran's nuclear facility, under IAEA safeguards, saying that they set a "dangerous precedent". It offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran to reach a peaceful negotiation.

Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged China “to intensify its diplomatic efforts to persuade Iran to open the strait to international shipping.”