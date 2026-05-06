/Vivek Ramaswamy wins Ohio GOP governor nomination, sets up November clash with Amy Acton

Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy won the Republican nomination for Ohio Governor, as he moves for a general election showdown in November against Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Public Health, an unopposed Democrat primary winner. The biotech entrepreneur cruised to victory over small businessman Casey Putsch, with approximately 87 per cent of the vote. Vivek Ramaswamy was backed by the US President Donald Trump.

Ramasway became famous nationally after running unsuccessfully in the 2024 Presidential Primary of Republicans and later backing Trump. Following Trump's victory, he was appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk in early 2025. But he soon left the job at DOGE, with one spokesperson saying he wanted to focus on running for the office.

Following his victory, Ramaswamy thanked everyone for getting him through the primaries, maintaining that the real goal remains in November. Trump called Ramaswamy “something special”. US Vice President JD Vance, who is an Ohio resident, said that he voted for Vivek himself.

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"He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country… Vivek Ramaswamy will be a great governor of Ohio, and has my complete and total endorsement - he will never let you down!" said Trump.

Campaign finance of Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton

Vivek has raised around $30 million in campaign finance. Ramaswamy raised $5 million during the first three months of 2026 and loaned $25 million for the next few months. Compared to Vivek, Acton had notably modest fundraising for the election in November. She also raised close to $5.1 million till now, with an additional $3 million cash in hand.

Vivek Ramaswamy, owner of biotech firm Roivant Sciences, had a net worth of $1.8 billion as of late 2025, whereas Amy, a public health service expert, has no such single figure for net worth; she reportedly earned 62 cents in her checking account in 2025. Both of them have significant investments in over 100 businesses with a minimum of $1000 each.