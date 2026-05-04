/12 ways Donald Trump is putting his name and image across the US government

From federal buildings to currency, here are 5 key ways Donald Trump is expanding his name and image across US government institutions—and why it’s controversial.
The Trump administration, on December 3, 2025, renamed the US Institute of Peace after Donald Trump. The institute was established in 1984 as an independent, non-profit think tank funded by Congress. The renaming was carried out by the US State Department. It announced the renaming to "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace" on social media with a post that said it was done "to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history" and added, "the best is yet to come".
In December 2025, the board members at the Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts voted to rename the facility the "Donald J. Trump and the John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts". Notably, just two weeks prior to the vote, the US President changed the board members. “The unanimous vote recognises that the current Chairman saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction,” a spokesperson for the centre said at the time. Trump said he was “honoured” and “surprised” by the vote.
Trump has rolled out plans for new Trump-class large surface combatants for the US Navy. The battleship will have. "As commander in chief, it's my great honour to announce that I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin the construction of two brand-new, very large — largest we've ever built — battleships," said Trump. It will be made available by 2030. The US Navy eventually wants to build a fleet of 20-30 battleships.
Donald Trump, in December 2025 announced a gold card visa, where a foreigner can shell out at least $1 million to legally live and work in the US. As of late April, it failed to create the stir that was expected, with only one person granted. Lutnick said that the government had sold $1.3 billion “worth” in just several days. Trump called the gold card “essentially it's the green card on steroids.”
In March 2026, the Federal Government approved a 24-karat gold coin bearing the image of US President Donald Trump intended to mark America's 250th birthday on July 4. It portrays Trump with his fists pressed against a desk, despite the fact that federal law does not allow a living president to appear on US currency.
The 2026 "America the Beautiful" national park pass features side-by-side portraits of George Washington and President Donald Trump, leading to significant controversy and new policies regarding defaced cards.
Beginning in June 2026, U.S. dollar bills will feature the signature of President Donald Trump, marking the first time a sitting president’s signature has appeared on American paper currency in 165 years. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”
The US will release a limited number of passports that feature a portrait of US President Donald Trump, the White House has confirmed. First reported by Fox News, the passports will be released as part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July.
Trump accounts are a type of traditional IRA established for a child under age 18. The maximum contribution that can be made to a Trump Account is $5,000 per year. These accounts are tax advantaged. Babies born from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2028, will get $1,000 from the Treasury Department to kick-start their accounts.
A new executive order signed by President Trump has directed the Treasury Department to launch a new website called TrumpIRA.gov. Eligible low-income workers can receive up to $1,000 per year in matching federal funds deposited into their accounts.
A large banner featuring Donald Trump’s face was hung on the exterior of headquarters of the Department of Justice on Thursday in a physical display of the president’s efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency that once investigated him.
The Trump administration finally has unveiled TrumpRx.gov, a website for consumers to find discounts on brand-name drugs if they pay cash instead of using their health insurance.