/12 ways Donald Trump is putting his name and image across the US government

Beginning in June 2026, U.S. dollar bills will feature the signature of President Donald Trump, marking the first time a sitting president’s signature has appeared on American paper currency in 165 years. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”