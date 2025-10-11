/Trump undergoes routine yearly checkup: Here's what reports revealed about his heart health amid multiple concerns

US President Donald Trump underwent routine yearly checkup at Walter Reed medical centre, six months after his last physical examination. This comes amid multiple health concerns surrounded the Republican president who at 79 is the oldest person to assume the US presidency. His health has been one of the main focus sunce he assumed office, particularly because he criticised former President Joe Biden for his poor health and projected himself as a younger and fitter alternative during the US election campaign. Within eight months in office, Trump has been diagnosed with ‘chronic venous insufficiency’ due to which swelling was seen in his lower legs. Media has also pointed out odd marks on his hands which look similar to badly done makeup. His critics have also alleged that he is suffering from dementia.However, the revealations from his latest hospital visit are stunning.

Here's what reports revealed about Trump's heart health

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a memo released by the White House after Trump's checkup at Walter Reed medical centre, his doctor said that he was found to be in "exceptional health" in a medical evaluation, with his "cardiac age" 14 years younger than in "chronological age." The memo quoted the doctor saying that the US President is “exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.” The doctor who was quoted in this memo was Trump's physician Sean Barbabella. “Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance. His cardiac age - a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG - was found be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age,”Barbabella said. During the checkup, Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual flu and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations, in preparation for his upcoming international travel.

Read More | White House reveals details about Trump's heart health after concerns about his swollen ankles

Trump previous health reports