President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue, after “mild swelling was noticed in his lower legs,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on Thursday. Leavitt was addressing concerns over visible swelling in President Trump’s ankles and bruising on his hand when she made the disclosure and said that it was assessed to be “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin” as a preventative heart-health measure.

After investigating ankle swelling, doctors determined that Trump has blood pooling in his veins, a condition Leavitt described as common among individuals over the age of 70. As for the bruising on the hand, Leavitt said it was “consistent” with irritation from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin”. She emphasised that the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

“I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician ... all results were within normal limits,” Leavitt said.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs, in keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” she read.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity, venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency… a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

She added: “Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease… An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally.”

It was not immediately clear how Trump, 79, would be treated for the ailment.

‘Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand,” she also acknowledged.