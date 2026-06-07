/Trump turns on former adviser Bolton amid legal turmoil, labels him ‘dishonest’ and ‘bad guy’

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised his former National Security Advisor John Bolton, calling him "a bad guy" and saying he is now facing the consequences of his actions as Bolton prepares to plead guilty in a classified documents case.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Trump accused Bolton of being dishonest and overly eager to support military action.

"He's a bad guy, John Bolton. He's a dirty guy, and we caught him. You know, we caught him. And, you know, he wrote a book; he took all the information he took. I looked at John Bolton as somebody who was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy. And I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest," Trump said.

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The US President also claimed that Bolton consistently pushed for military conflicts during his time in government.

"Well, I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person. And he was a radical right in terms of war, not in terms of other things. He wanted to go to war with anybody who opened their mouth, anybody who talked," Trump said.

Bolton to plead guilty

Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser before becoming one of his most vocal critics, is expected to plead guilty to one count related to retaining classified documents, according to US media reports.

He was indicted by the Trump administration in October on 18 counts involving the transmission and retention of top secret national defence information.

Prosecutors accused Bolton of sharing classified files by email with two "unauthorised individuals" who have not been publicly identified but are believed to be his wife and daughter.

Authorities allege that some of the classified material was later used in Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened, which was highly critical of the Trump administration.

The case has drawn attention because Trump himself previously faced federal charges over his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, which he described as political targeting by the Democratic Party, although that case was later dismissed by a federal judge.