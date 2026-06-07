/‘Threatening maritime traffic’: US military shoots down Iranian drones in Hormuz

The United States military shot down two Iranian attack drones threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command said late Saturday (Jun 6). This comes as tensions renew in West Asia despite a ceasefire. A day earlier, Iran launched missiles and drones towards the strategic waterway and its Gulf neighbours, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command said on its X account. “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”

Earlier on Friday (Jun 5), CENTCOM said that its forces shot down four Iranian drones that were launched towards the Strait. The American military also targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they targeted “enemy bases” in the region in response to the US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Explosions were heard near Kuwait International Airport as the military announced that it was responding to “hostile” missiles and drone attacks. Blasts and air raid sirens were also heard in neighbouring Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The United States military said that Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards the two Gulf nations. In a statement, CENTCOM said that no US personnel were harmed, refuting Iranian claims of damaging the US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The American military also shared the video of US strikes on Iranian targets.

“Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks,” the CENTCOM said on X.