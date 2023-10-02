Trump to visit New York for trial, says will fight 'corrupt and racist Attorney General Letitia James'

Donald Trump, the former US president as per reports, has announced his plans to appear in a New York court on Monday (Oct 2).

He will be appearing for the opening of a trial that accuses him of a years-long scheme to inflate the value of real estate and financial assets.

'Fight for my name'

Taking to 'Truth Social,' his social media platform, Trump announced: "I'm going to Court tomorrow morning."

The former president said that in New York he will fight for his "name and reputation" against "a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on "getting Trump," and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me."

He also said that James "values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court - Monday morning."

Preparations for Trump's visit

As per CNN, even before Trump's announcement, law enforcement and court employees had begun making security preparations for his appearance at the Lower Manhattan courthouse.



