/Trump to make decision on attacking Iran in 'NEXT TWO WEEKS' as Israel-Iran war enters seventh day

US President Donald Trump will be making a decision on joining Israel in attacking Iran or not, in two weeks as the war between Israel and Iran continues for a week now with Israel attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities and military officials.

During White House briefing, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that trump will “make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks.”

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in a statement read out by his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The White House added that “correspondence has continued with Iran.”

'No one is pushing them'

An Israeli official on Thursday told The Times of Israel that it expects that US President Donald Trump will join the strikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

“The expectation is that they join, but no one is pushing them,” says the official. “They have to make their own decision.”

“We’ll know in the next 24-48 hours,” the official estimated, before the White House said that the US president will decide in the next two weeks.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is fully coordinated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his threats to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying that the official “Katz always makes his statements according to what Netanyahu asks him to do. He’s not doing it on his own.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 19) said that Israel has destroyed more than half of Iran's missile launchers as the war continues for over a week now.

"I said that we're changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we're changing the face of the world," he told public broadcaster Kan.

Netanyahu said that Israel is capable of striking all of Iran's nuclear facilities, but "all help is welcome".

He added that US President Donald Trump "will do what is good for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel".