Trump threatens to sue Nevada for mail-in ballots

As Nevada allowed the state to send mail-in ballots to every voter for the upcoming November Presidential elections, the US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue to the state.

Democratic lawmakers passed the bill on Sunday in the US state of Nevada. However, Trump feels this was " an illegal late night coup".

Trump has been opposing protesting against mail-in ballots since the idea was tossed open for discussion. The idea behind this was to allow people to vote without having for them to step out of the house amid the pandemic. Trump, however, feels that this will only bring in more corruption.

"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!," he tweeted.

After, or if, the Nevada state Governor Steve Sisolak signs the bill, the state of Nevada will become third state to opt for mail-in ballots this year after California and Vermont decided to prioritise their citizens' health. Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington have been following mail-in ballot since few years now, making Nevada the seventh state in total.

Trump on Monday said he has the right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting but he has't gotten to it yet.

Nevada mailed ballots to voters ahead of its primary election in June and encouraged residents not to risk in-person voting.

Nevada Governor and Trump's administration have not issued a comment on Trump's threat to sue, as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)