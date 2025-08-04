/Trump thinks kids starving in Gaza can't be called genocide, says 'horrible things happened' on Oct 7

US President Donald Trump refused to call the catastrophic situation in Gaza a "genocide." He said that some "horrible things happened" on the October 7 attack that "started the war" in the Gaza Strip. When the American president was questioned regarding the genocide accusation in Gaza, Trump said on Sunday (August 3), "I don’t think it’s that. They’re in a war.”

“Some horrible things happened on October 7. It was a horrible, horrible thing. One of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Trump said,” Trump said while preparing to board Air Force One in Pennsylvania. This came after the US president admitted that there was starvation in the strip. "Those children look very hungry,” Trump had said last week while talking about starving Gaza children.

Asked about the genocide accusation, Trump said, "I don't think it's that. They're in a war." Israel has strongly rejected allegations of war crimes, insisting it does not target civilians and pointing to efforts to evacuate civilians from harm's way and facilitate the entry of aid throughout the 22-month campaign. International groups accuse Israel of failing to let in sufficient aid to prevent hunger and of showing disregard for civilian casualties.

The invasion of southern Israel by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists in 2023 saw some 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage. Fifty hostages are still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. When asked for an update on Gaza more broadly, Trump reiterated that the US was working to feed Palestinians in the Strip.