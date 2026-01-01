/Trump delays tariffs on select products by a year: Which countries will benefit?

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, delaying the planned tariff increase on certain imported household goods, such as upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, by a year. However, delaying the tariff hikes doesn't eliminate the tariff completely. The current 25 per cent tariff will remain on certain upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, as imposed under the September 25, 2025, Proclamation.

“The United States continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products. The United States will therefore delay the increase in tariff rates for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities that was set to take place on January 1, 2026, under the September 29, 2025, Proclamation for an additional year,” read a White House Statement.

Which countries will benefit?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

China- China is a major source of upholstered furniture and cabinets imported into the US. China's exports of furniture, lighting, signs, and prefabricated buildings to the United States were $31.65 bn during 2024. China exported approximately $8.039 bn worth of furniture in the first half of 2025.

Vietnam- Vietnam's total export of furniture and wood products to the United States stood at $9.1 bn, nearly 50 per cent of the total furniture export.

Malaysia- The US accounts for roughly 58-60 per cent of the wooden furniture export. In 2024, it stood at approximately $912.4 mn.

Mexico- The value of total exports of furniture, lighting, signs, and prefabricated products was $11.96 bn in 2024.

Canada- Canada exported roughly $5.5 bn worth of finished wood products to the US in 2024.

European Union- A major exporter of luxury furniture and cabinetry worth appx. $31bn annually, out of which the US market accounts for $5.52bn.

What does this mean for US companies?

The US companies that sell upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, and IKEA, are set to benefit from the delay in tariffs. Owners and shareholders of some of the companies, for example, Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, are loyal Republican donors. The delay in tariffs means they can avoid having to pay higher import taxes this year. That lowers costs for retailers and distributors, and may also mean more stable prices for US consumers in the short term.