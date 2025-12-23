/Trump says Thailand, Cambodia 'in pretty good shape' despite clashes, repeats claim of averting India–Pakistan 'nuclear war'

Despite the Thailand-Cambodia war entering third week, United States President Donald Trump has said that both countries are in ‘pretty good shape.' He once again claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan that could have gone nuclear. Trump also repeated his claim that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor in May this year. He admitted that he is yet to solve the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said, "I have solved eight wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia, but I think we have it in pretty good shape. We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. Eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage. The only war I haven't solved yet is Russia-Ukraine." When asked about the peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "The talks are going on between Russia and Ukraine... There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

Meanwhile, Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Monday to hold a December 24 meeting of defence officials towards resuming a months-old ceasefire, as fierce border fighting between them entered a third week. Trump's call to leaders of both the countries failed earlier this month.

Earlier on Dec 8, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that his tariff strategy is necessary for a “strong and decisive national security result.” He also claimed that countries across the world believes in United States' power to settle wars and that is why he has been able to solve theses crises. He claimed that tariffs play a central role in shaping his foreign policy. He argued that that trade tools have replaced military force as a means of resolving global disputes.

Last week, while targeting immigrants, Trump made the same claim. In his address to the nation, Trump solved as many eight wars in ten months of his tenure. "I’ve restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing peace for the first time in 3,000 years, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead here at home," Trump said.

What 8 wars is Trump referring to?