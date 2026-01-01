/Trump auctions painting of Jesus at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, raises millions for charity

US President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2025. In the event, artist Vanessa Horabuena created a “speed painting” of Jesus of Nazareth. Trump, 79, a former TV Show host, is very familiar with entertaining a crowd. He stood next to Vanessa as he was seen humouring the crowd. The painting was reportedly sold at $2.75 mn, and half the proceeds from the painting will go to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, while the other half will go to the local sheriff's office.

Trump reportedly began the bidding at “one million dollars” and then encouraged attendees to go higher. Soon enough, another attendee raised it to “two million dollars”.“You see what I mean when I tell you these people? And yet that’s peanuts,” Encouraging further bids, he added, “Anybody, I’ll sign it if you give more. Okay? Any other bids?” said Trump. Then someone bid two million, five hundred thousand dollars; Trump joked it was "five million".

"Uh, Eddie, we have two million, five. Two million, five. Anybody up here? You see what happens here, John? How about that for entertainment? How is that as entertainment? We can have great musicians, everything else.’” The bidding continued, and Trump heaped praises on the artist, “She did something for us last night. She created a work of art. It was so incredible. I said, 'Could you come and do it again?' Right, John? And she was a hit. Do you notice? I said, 'No, let him stand on the floor.' Not one person left the floor.”

He then invited the artist Vabessa to stay and joked that these attendees have a lot of cash. The painting was then sold for $2.75 mn. He then invited the winning bidder to come up to the stage. Trump then spoke to the reporter with First Lady Melania Trump by his side. When asked about what his New Year's resolution is, he replied, “Peace on earth.”

