/Pam Bondi deletes post after internet notices her ‘Trump Win’ chart actually praises Biden

US Attorney General Pam Bondi posted a chart on Social Media claiming it shows the Trump administration's success in in drug overdose deaths after she was embarrassed for taking credit for the Biden administration. The graph was reflecting overdose deaths dropping during Joe Biden’s presidency. Users on the social media platform were quick to correct Trump's mistake. AG Pam Bondi soon figured out the blunder and deleted the post, but not before screenshots were circulated.

The chart covered overdose deaths from October 2015 to October 2024. It showed the nationwide death surge began in 2015 with the advent of fentanyl. The overdose death spike happened at the beginning of the Trump administration in 2017. It started to peak again during the coronavirus pandemic during Trump's administration. It began declining sharply during Biden’s term — contrary to Bondi’s claim.

Critics, including Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, mocked the error, thanking Bondi for giving “unintentional credit” to Biden’s policies. “Lol, the truth hurts,” Lieu wrote alongside a screenshot. “@AGPamBondi was glazing Trump again with another lying sycophantic tweet, but the chart she attached stopped in Oct 2024, thus showing the great work done by Joe Biden.”

The deceleration during Biden's term was nearly twice the amount during Trump's. However, health care workers have warned that the recent progress of a roughly 27% decline in drug overdose-related death can plummet due to the budget cut of drug treatment agencies. The country's main mental health agency, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, commonly known as SAMHSA, is about to lose more than a third of its staff of about 900 due to Trump's budget bill cuts of $1 billion.