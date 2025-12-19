"Three federal judges have ordered the release of all of these files in Maxwell and Epstein's grand jury. Here is the reality, any Justice Department official who does not comply with this law will be subject to prosecution for obstruction of justice. If Pam Bondi does not comply with the law, she will be held in inherent contempt of Congress or subject to impeachment. We will not rest until the law is complied with and justice is served," said Democratic Rep Ro Khanna.

Key developments

In November, the US Congress passed a law called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, with an overwhelming majority, that requires the DOJ to release the files within 30 days. Rep Ro Khanna officially introduced the House version of the bill together with Rep Thomas Massie on July 15, 2025. Attorney General Pam Bondi is tasked with the release of these unclassified Epstein-related files, but democrats fear delay or withholding of certain specifics. House Democrats have been releasing documents and images of the Epstein files, which indicate they have a contested idea of what the whole picture would appear to be. The deadline is imminent, as Bondi is drawing scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats. The new batch of files released contains 68 images from the Epstein estate with influential figures such as Noam Chomsky, Bill Gates, and Steve Bannon, photographs, site plans for Epstein’s Caribbean property, and redacted personal documents. However, these files do not indicate any wrongdoing.