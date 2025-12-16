US President Donald Trump is trying to divert attention from his own connection with Epstein, as focus shifts towards the Democratic leaders Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who are supposedly trying to avoid deposition in the House investigation for the Epstein case. Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee for the Epstein case, James Comer, has threatened to pursue a contempt case against the Clintons if they fail to appear physically in the Capitol Hill on December 17 or 18 or schedule a date for early January. These charges could result in one year in prison as well as a fine of $100,000.

“President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit.” The US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to release the full list of Epstein files in a downloadable and printable format by December 19.

Are the Clintons avoiding testifying in the House Epstein enquiry?

Bill and Hillary Clinton have on several occasions offered to provide sworn-in statements but refused to appear on Capitol Hill. David Kendaill, Clinton's attorney, has sent three letters to the House Oversight Committee, explaining why they should be required to submit a sworn statement not physically appearing. But Comer refused to pay heed to the clues, instead threatening them with contempt. Kendall pointed out that apart from the Clintons, Comer has subpoenaed eight others, out of whom only one, Attorney General William Barr, appeared before the committee. Five of the former Attorney Generals, FBI directors James B. Comey and Robert S. Mueller III were allowed to give a written statement. He accused Comer of "weaponising legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons. He has accused James Comer of holding Clinton to a different standard and targeting Clinton to create a public spectacle.