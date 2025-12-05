Hillary Clinton's $90 mn divorce over Bill Clinton's Jeffrey Epstein connection

Hillary Clinton is ready to part ways with her husband Bill Clinton in a $90 million divorce to "save her own skin". Bill Clinton's history with the famous sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had been no secret; he had allegedly flown to his private island in his private jet, often called by the name “Lolita Express”. Hillary Clinton is quite shaken up by Bill's relationship with Epstein, sources close to the former Secretary of State said to Radar Online. Bill and Hillary had been married since 1975.

“Hillary knows that once the House Oversight Committee and the DOJ investigations get going, and the FBI releases additional Epstein files, she is going to be humiliated,” said Leon Wagener, Presidential Historian, “She’s prepared to protect herself and her legacy - even if it means turning over damaging information about Bill’s involvement with Epstein.”

James Comer, a Kentucky Congresswoman, suggests that walls are closing in on Bill Clinton. "The people around Hillary say she's finished with him and out for blood,” said another source close to Hillary Clinton as quoted by Radar Online.

Hillary, 78, is "bracing for the worst" after President Trump ordered the release of all "unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials" related to Jeffrey Epstein. Experts suggest Hillary Clinton could boot her husband by providing details such as the “Lolita Express” logs, “child‑like curiosity” birthday note, island visit rumours and the Ghislaine Maxwell link to show that she is cooperating to salvage her political legacy.

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship

In his memoir Citizen, Bill said that he laments over his relationship with the late sex offender and wishes he had never met him. The relation between the two had spanned more than a decade. Bill was once photographed with a 22-year-old massage therapist pressing her hand on his chest.

"He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island," said Bill.

Bill has vehemently denied ever being on the island. Virginia Giuffre, in her accounts, earlier claimed that Bill was there, but later backtracked. Ghislaine Maxwell had also denied such claims. Bill had been publicly documented with Epstein on several occasions, reportedly for philanthropic reasons. Epstein is also a donor to the Clinton Foundation. Clinton has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify in October and November. Both Bill and Hillary had evaded the court dates in October and November.

Bill had an affair with then-22-year-old Monica Lewinsky, and Hillary was aware of it. Hillary herself had allegedly been in an affair with White House deputy counsel Vince Foster. Vince reportedly killed himself in 1993 with a gunshot. An Epstein email to Michael Wolff notes, “Hillary doing naughties with Vince.”