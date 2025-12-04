/Elon Musk predicts 12 year 'MAGA' presidency even after Donald Trump leaves office

The Tesla CEO, in a private event, expressed that the US is beginning a “great 12-year span.” According to a report by Politico, Musk predicted that Trump's Presidency would be followed by two consecutive presidencies by the current Vice President JD Vance. Vance is currently the frontrunner for the 2028 Presidential race. President Donald Trump, during a marathon Cabinet meeting, clearly addressed the idea of a 2028 rerun. "It’s not going to be me," Trump said. "It’s going to be somebody who’s probably sitting at this table. Trump had previously toyed with the idea of running for a third term.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship

Musk's support for the 12 years of MAGA comes at the end of a struggling year for his friendship in 2025. Notably, Musk was the single largest donor to Trump, 2024 election campaign. But later, Trump turned his back on Trump, as he departed from the White House in May. He pushed for the release of the Epstein file, adding fuel to the controversy.

However, gradually Musk tried to get back in the good graces of Trump, even if he was condescending in nature. “You are so lucky I am with you, Elon. Has he ever thanked me properly?” Trump said during a Saudi investment forum hosted at the Kennedy Centre. Musk later shared his gratitude, “I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world".