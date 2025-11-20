/US Justice Department will release Epstein files within 30 days, says AG Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday that the US Justice Department will release files from its investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days after Congress voted nearly unanimously to force President Donald Trump’s administration to make them public. The content in the documents could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialised with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The scandal has been a persistent pain for Trump over the months because earlier he promoted Epstein-related conspiracy theories to his followers. However, the Trump administration is accused of trying to conceal Epstein’s connections with influential individuals and withholding information about his 2019 death in a Manhattan jail, deemed a suicide, while he was facing federal sex-trafficking charges.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days, as required by legislation that passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday.

“We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency,” she said.

But that release may not be comprehensive, as the agency may have to hold back material that could impact Trump-ordered investigations of Democrats associated with Epstein. They could argue argument that releasing certain documents would be prejudicial.

The department will also protect the identities of sex-trafficking victims whose names appear in the documents, Bondi said.

Earlier, the Senate officially received the bill, passed in the House, which calls on the Justice Department to release the complete Epstein files. On Tuesday, the upper chamber had passed the legislation with unanimous consent, which means it now heads directly to Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Meanwhile, a Republican attempt to censure Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic delegate, over her real-time texts with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein collapsed on the House floor on Tuesday night, prompting a confrontation on the chamber floor and accusations that party leaders had struck a deal to protect members on both sides facing ethics controversies.

The measure would have formally reprimanded Plaskett and removed her from the House Intelligence Committee over her text message exchanges with Epstein during a hearing.