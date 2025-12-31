/What really happened at Mar-a-Lago? Fresh claims drag Trump back into Epstein scandal

A new report by the Wall Street Journal claims that Jeffrey Epstein was a regular visitor to Mar-a-Lago. Despite his not paying a fee for Mar-a-Lago, he was treated “like one”. Several Mar-a-Lago staff have reportedly been sent to Jeffrey Epstein’s nearby residence for massages and spa services in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During those encounters, Epstein has reportedly come across as sexually suggestive behaviours and on numerous occasions exposed himself to young women during such visits. Epstein's associates, Ghislaine Maxwell, is said to have reportedly said to have used this arrangement to recruit spa workers for side jobs not authorised by the club.

What led to Epstein's supposed ban from Mar-a-Lago?

In 2003, an 18-year-old beautician who went to Epstein's residence reportedly came back and complained to the human resources team that she was pressured for sexual favours. The manager reportedly faxed Trump, relaying the information to which Trump reportedly said it was a good letter and appropriate to sever ties with Epstein. Trump has publicly said he broke with Epstein because he “stole” young workers from Mar-a-Lago, including Virginia Giuffre.

The Journal claims that both continued to cross paths with each other and found themselves in direct competition for a Palm Beach property up for auction in late 2004. Trump reportedly won the bidding.

“No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She argues that the WSJ is “writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump.”