US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 21) revoked the security clearances of predecessor Joe Biden, his vice president Kamala Harris and several other former senior White House and national security officials.

Trump makes good on the threat

Making good on his threat, Trump striped Biden, his family members and others of their authorisation to see state secrets. Also on the list was former secretary of state and defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, along with former secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jacob Sullivan.

In a memo to US agency heads, Trump said the named individuals should no longer be allowed access to classified material.

"I hereby direct every executive department and agency head ... to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals," said the US president in the memo distributed by the White House communications office.

"I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals," added the memo.

'Tit for Tat'?

Traditionally, US Presidents are given the right to receive daily intelligence briefings even after the end of their term.

However, breaking the precedent in 2021, Biden revoked his predecessor Donald Trump's security clearance. At the time, Biden cited concerns over Trump’s "erratic behaviour" and his alleged role in inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.

Now back in office, Trump's actions mirror Biden's.

In February, Trump posted on Truth Social, "He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents."

Turning the tables on the 46th President of the United States, Trump (the 45th and 47th POTUS) claimed that "even in his prime" Biden could not be trusted with sensitive information.

"The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Since returning to office, Trump has revoked the security clearances of several officials linked to the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies)