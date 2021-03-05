Trump state department aide Federico Klein arrested in Capitol riot

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Federico Klein, a former State Department aide appointed by former President Donald Trump, in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots.

Klein, 42, was picked up by federal agents in Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Details on the charges against him and his alleged role in the deadly riot were not immediately available.

Klein worked on the 2016 Trump campaign and was later appointed to the State Department.Klein is believed to be the first Trump appointee to be charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

Federico Klein was charged with unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, and obstructing Congress and law enforcement, the New York Times reported.

The FBI asserted in court documents that a man identified as Klein in video “violently shoved the shield into an officer’s body in an attempt to breach the police line,” NBC News reported.

The January 6 Capitol riot was carried out by a mob of supporters of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president, in a failed attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

